HOLLAND — A motorcycle versus pickup truck collision on Monday sent two people to the hospital.
Those hospitalized were on a single motorcycle, Joey Perez, Holland Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief, said.
The conditions of the motorcycle riders, a man and woman, were not known by press time. They were transported by ambulances to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The pickup driver wasn’t injured.
The collision happened in the 27000 block of northbound State Highway 95 in front of Snyder’s Salvage, Perez said.
SH 95 was closed for about an hour while the investigation and clean up continued.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident, according to Perez.