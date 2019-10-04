Detectives with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene Friday afternoon of a shooting on southbound Interstate 35.
The victim, located at the intersection of Hill Road near the Bell-Williamson county line just after 1:30 p.m., was alive, talking and conscious when he was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
The victim was shot in his head, Cruz said, and scanner traffic said the gunshot was about his left ear.
Two men who knew each other argued, one man pulled out a gun and shot the victim, Cruz said.
The suspect wasn’t located by press time.
“It’s probably going to be a long night,” Cruz said. “Investigators are on the scene now and are interviewing witnesses.”
The investigation is active.