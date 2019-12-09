Harker Heights Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 following an altercation in the parking lot of the Cinemark Theater, according to Patrol Division Commander B. Hawkins.
Police responded to the report of two shooting victims about 1 a.m. Sunday at Seton Hospital. Both victims were treated for their gunshot related injuries and subsequently released.
This incident is still being investigated by the Harker Heights Police Department. Any information pertaining to this incident should be forwarded to the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400.