The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday near the 600 block of West French Ave.
The victim was approached by an unknown male who fired a single round at the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, spokesman Chris Christoff said.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male who wore a black hoodie and red sweatpants.
This case is active. There are no additional details available at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information may also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).