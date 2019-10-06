About 50 citizens gathered on Sunday afternoon for the 11th annual Temple Life Chain demonstration.
Led by Milton Hensley, they rallied at the old Chick-fil-A on South 31st Street, picked up signs and lined both sides of the street for several blocks. Belton Life Chain launched a similar demonstration from Christ the King Catholic Church on North Main Street in Belton.
Joe Goodson of Temple, president of Concerned Christian Citizens, encouraged those at the Temple rally by reading Jeremiah 22:16: “He pled the cause of the afflicted and needy. Then it was well. Is that not what it means to know me? Declares the LORD.”
God’s heart has never changed, Goodson said.
“As we neglect justice, righteousness and mercy, we neglect the heart of God,” he said.
Rayford Brown read a proclamation from Temple Mayor Tim Davis. It said in part: “The National Life Chain is the largest peaceful, prayerful, pro-life, public witness on behalf of the unborn at risk of abortion in the world.”
“The City of Temple has many wonderful resources available to pregnant women who are at risk of abortion —everything from crisis intervention, support groups, parenting classes, adoption counseling, clothing, prayer partners …”
George and Patsy Sievers of Temple, members of Abundant Life Tabernacle in Temple, said they have been to previous pro-life demonstrations.
“I believe America’s going to pay dearly for murdering these innocent little babies,” he said.
Diana Brennecke of Temple, a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Temple, agreed.
“Abortion is murder,” she said. “We’re murdering our own future when we murder these children, and it’s an abomination to God, punishable by judgment.”
In a previous Life Chain, she said a man stopped his car nearby.
“Let’s stop abortion,” she said. “How do you do that?” he asked. “Be careful how you vote,” she said. “That makes every difference in this country.”
Sherri Adams, a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple, said it was her first time at a Life Chain demonstration.
“I’m excited that I get to stand to do this,” she said. “I wanted to do something outside of the church.”
“I think it’s wrong,” she said of abortion, “especially if babies are full-term and they can kill them after they’re born. It’s pure murder.”
Brandy Risk, a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove, said she and others from her church have been to several of the demonstrations.
“It makes me sad that we don’t value life any more, and I came here to stand up because I think all life is important,” she said. “Just because a child wasn’t created in love doesn’t mean that it can’t be loved.”
Shanna Ramirez of Temple said her church, Frontier Church in Belton, is teamed up with Hope Pregnancy Centers.
“So I’ve learned a lot about abortion,” she said. “We as a church want to help these women, walk with them on their journey … there is hope out there and there are other options besides abortion.”