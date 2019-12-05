BELTON — A former Belton High School teacher received probation Wednesday on a child pornography charge.
James Edward Alleman, 46, of Temple, pleaded guilty in August to unintentionally showing child pornography to his students on a projection screen.
Bell County Judge John Gauntt sentenced Alleman in an open plea to six years deferred adjudication probation for the third-degree felony, First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams said Thursday.
He will be required to register as a sex offender, McWilliams said.
Alleman could have been sentenced from two to 10 years in prison.
He taught computer science to students in ninth through 12th grades. Alleman resigned the day the incident happened and was arrested Nov. 18, 2018.
When the pornography appeared on his classroom screen, Alleman reportedly said, “That should have never happened,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Pornography was found on the district-owned computer laptop and iPad, as well as on an external hard drive and SD card. Four short videos on an SD card showed a young girl in the bathroom, and she was sometimes naked.
The victim, who was later identified as a 10-year-old girl, said she was the one in the videos but didn’t know they were taken.