The two northbound outside lanes of Interstate 35 in Temple will be closed at 7 p.m. tonight for emergency concrete repair, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.
Beginning just south of South Loop 363 and extending to 57th Street, the closures will include the on-ramp south of the loop near Gillmeister Lane, and the off-ramp (Exit 300) just north of the loop, near Ira Young Drive.
The two inside lanes will remain open.
Work is expected to be completed by 10 a.m. Thursday, but it is possible it will take longer if weather conditions delay the curing of the new concrete, TxDOT said.