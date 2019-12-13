Post offices in Temple and Belton are extending their hours leading up to Christmas, the U.S. Postal Service announced.
On Saturdays, the Temple post office, 401 N. Main St., will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the Belton post office, 111 N. Wall St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Copper Mountain Post Office, 3100 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, will have extended hours. The post office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. These hours will run through Dec. 23.
The week of Dec. 16-22 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week, with 200 million packages delivered.
Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service expects to deliver more than 800 million packages and nearly 13 billion pieces of mail – for a total of nearly 16 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season.
Here are 2019 holiday shipping deadlines:
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:
- Saturday — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service