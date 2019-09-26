BELTON — A Temple man was indicted Wednesday because he allegedly intentionally started a fire.
Michael Guadalupe Zambrano, 37, was indicted for burglary of a habitation and arson.
A joint investigation by the Temple Police Department and Temple Fire Marshal for a July 30 call led to Zambrano, arrest affidavits indicated.
A man called officers and said he owned a house and returned to smell something burning. He said someone broke into his home. A fire was lit on his stove and a piece of furniture, and blood was on a broken window used to get inside, an affidavit said.
Someone opened a covered area and took $5,600 cash from a box hidden there. He said he believed only one person knew the money was there.
Zambrano admitted he used his elbow to break the window, set fire to his shirt and a curtain, and took the money. He reportedly went to Georgetown and spent most of the money, the affidavit said.
Zambrano was in the Bell County Jail Thursday with bonds that totaled $135,000.
Wendell Phillips Mackey Jr.
A house on High Pointe Drive on Aug. 31 was the reported location of a domestic disturbance.
Temple Police officers found a woman in her kitchen with a wound bleeding on her right side. A girl in the house said a man and woman argued, and the man cut the woman with a knife, an affidavit said.
Indicted was Wendell Phillips Mackey Jr., 46, of Temple. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond in the Bell County Jail was set at $150,000.
The girl ran from the house to call 911, but Mackey reportedly followed her, put one hand around her threat and squeezed her throat. He let her go and went back into the house, so the girl called 911, the affidavit said.
Mackey wasn’t there when officers arrived, but he returned while they were there. He said he was cutting beef in the kitchen when the woman rushed at him and he accidentally stabbed her with the knife.
Other indictments
• Brandon Rodriguez, 20, of Salado, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Amy Machelle Tidwell, 47, of Belton, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Randy John Vargas Jr., 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Gerald Glenard Wright, 52, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (repeat offender).
• Alicia Nicole Basinger, 39, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Ricardo G. Rodriguez, 38, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Florretta Strickland, 50, of Temple, theft from a person.
• Fidel Angel Venegas, 38, of Temple, assault family/household member with previous convictions.
The grand jury issued 32 true bills and took no action on one investigation.