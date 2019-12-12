BELTON — Two Temple men allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her against her will.
Deonta Alan Howard and Demetri Edwards, both 19, were indicted Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping.
A woman said Howard assaulted her multiple times in September.
The victim called 911 from a Cefco convenience store at 604 N. Third St., said she needed the police and then hung up. The same woman was in the store two days before that and said she’d been assaulted, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems previously said.
The assault reportedly happened at an apartment in the 600 block of North Fifth Street. Officers believed the victim was in that apartment and went inside. The victim was found with Howard in the bedroom.
The victim tried to escape from a vehicle driven by Edwards, but Howard caught her and forced her back into the vehicle, she said.
Howard allegedly took the victim’s cellphone and wouldn’t let her call for help, she said. Her broken cellphone was later found in the vehicle.
His bonds totaled $265,000, and he also had a motion to revoke his probation, according to Bell County Jail records.
Edwards was released from the jail Oct. 18 after he posted a $150,000 bond.
Gabriel Junior Ronquillo
Gabriel Junior Ronquillo, 27, of Dallas, was indicted for the alleged theft of an excavator that costs between $30,000 and $150,000, an affidavit said.
A Bob excavator was reportedly rented out from Sunbelt Rentals and stolen Nov. 9 from a Dallas job site. A man said he had someone willing to sell an excavator to him and his partner, but he discovered it belonged to Sunbelt when he looked at it. The man went ahead and agreed to the sale, and Sunbelt contacted Temple Police.
The transaction was set up to happen at the Red Roof Inn. A vehicle in the parking lot was towing an excavator, identified as the one stolen from Sunbelt. Three people were in the vehicle and one was identified as Ronquillo. He ran but was caught by Temple Police officers and was read his Miranda rights, the affidavit said.
Ronquillo said his boss sent him from Dallas to sell the excavator, but said he wasn’t the one who stole it. However, Ronquillo knew it was stolen when he agreed to sell it for his boss.
He was jailed Wednesday in lieu of bonds that totaled $100,500. He was also charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Other indictments
• Toni L. Flowers, 43, of Temple, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
• Clinton Lavell Tanner, 43, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Nathen Alan Vankirk, 37, of Belton possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Sigi Brooke Clark, 33, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Tammy Bullock aka Tammy Stitzel, 35, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Twenty-nine true bills were issued.