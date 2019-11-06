BELTON — A child’s alleged “secret” led to the arrest of a man charged with two sex-related crimes.
Simon Malachi Cotten, 19, of Spring Branch, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure.
The child, who was younger than 17, told her mother on Sept. 6 that she saw Cotten partially naked and he performed a sex act, according to an arrest affidavit.
Another child under the age of 14 confirmed what the girl said.
The woman talked to Cotten, who said the children told the truth.
A boy was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, said more happened and that Cotten made him do it. He didn’t want to give any additional details about what happened.
When interviewed by a Bell County Sheriff’s Department detective, Cotten admitted he exposed himself to the children and made contact with the boy’s body, the affidavit said.
An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 30 for Cotten, who was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. His bond wasn’t set by press time.