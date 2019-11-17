Temple Feed & Supply recognized Annalee Bryant of Salado 4-H as a broiler grand champion at this year’s Bell County Youth Fair.
Annalee’s hard work and dedication in the livestock show ring also led her to recently being named a 2019 Purina Honor Show Chow top performer.
Bryant’s recognition came after she entered the Purina Honor Show Chow and High Octane Top Performers Program — a youth awards program for grand and reserve grand champions, and breed champion winners of livestock shows in participating areas across the United States.
The program acknowledged her for successfully raising a chicken by “utilizing leading edge nutrition with Purina Honor Show Chow and Purina High Octane products,” said Kate Showalter, a Purina spokesman.
The Bell County Youth Fair — held each winter at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton — invites local youths such as Bryant to enter various agriculture, animal husbandry, shop, home economics and other projects for judging throughout the week.
This year’s fair had nearly 5,400 entries and more than 1,000 exhibitors. Fair participants also included agriculture classes, 4-H clubs and home-schooling groups.
Individuals interested in participating in Purina programs are encouraged to contact their local dealers for further information.