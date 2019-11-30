One in an occasional series
BELTON — Water rushes from the Stillhouse Hollow and Belton dams.
The U.S. Corps of Engineers releases thousands of cubic feet of water annually when Bell County’s lakes are above their normal levels.
The excess water goes downstream, and eventually makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico. All that water — gathered in the lakes during rainy seasons — gone and never used.
Bell County leaders want to change that.
“I think we release enough water out of Belton-Stillhouse that we need to find a way to keep some of that water local — if we can,” said David Collinsworth, the Brazos River Authority general manager.
A coalition of local governments — Bell County, Temple, the Brazos River Authority, the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 and Fort Hood — are participating in a study to determine if it is possible to store excess water underground in the county. That process is called aquifer storage and recovery — or ASR for short.
“All of that water is being released — especially … when not too long ago we had lots and lots of it just flowing and going out — it would be really nice if we can figure out a way to capture that water and re-utilize that in times of need,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “It just makes sense — if the geology works and if the economics work. Both of those have to come into play as we go forward.”
‘ASR might be viable’
INTERA — an Austin-based consulting firm that examines natural resources — is conducting the study.
The assessment will be done over several phases. The coalitions of entities will stop at the end of each phase to determine if they want to move forward.
The first phase — estimated to cost $25,000 — is underway.
INTERA’s Steve Young, a geoscientist, and Neil Deeds, a water resources engineer, will use data from Clearwater to select up to 10 sites that could be used to set up an ASR facility.
“There have been some indications that ASR might be viable,” Blackburn said, referring to a study Clearwater conducted in 2018. “There is some indication that might be a viable tool to us.”
The sites will be evaluated based on how well water passes through an aquifer; water levels and quality; interference from nearby wells; injection rates; and sand bed thickness.
After that, Young and Deeds will rank which sites are best for ASR. Four criteria will be used for that: Hydrogeological conditions; limitations with available land and nearby wells; existing water infrastructure; and access to a water supply.
Phase one — which Deeds described as being more qualitative — is expected to be completed sometime in early spring.
Phase two would dig deeper into data to narrow the ASR candidate site list. It would also cost $25,000.
The final phase — and the most expensive step, costing $45,000 — would see INTERA develop a model to simulate the performance of an ASR operation to see the recharge and recovery rates.
‘It’s catching on’
ASR is simple.
“The idea is that we’re injecting water in, displacing water and we’re pushing water outward,” Young said.
The process creates a bubble underground.
There are three layers to the bubble. The native groundwater is on the outside of the bubble. Then, in the middle layer, there is a buffer zone where the existing water will mix with the stored water. Finally, in the center of the bubble near a pump, is the stored water.
“This is the area where we want to push water and pull it back, push water, pull it back,” Young said of the stored water zone in an aquifer.
Currently, three Texas cities — San Antonio, El Paso and Kerrville — use ASR. Corpus Christi, Victoria and New Braunfels are inching closer to establishing ASR facilities.
San Antonio’s facility is the largest ASR project in Texas. Around 120,000 acre-feet of excess water can be pumped into the Edwards Aquifer, according to the San Antonio Water System. That is a four-month supply of water for the state’s second-largest city.
The Lone Star State is not alone in using ASR.
“ASR, nationally, has been implemented at an accelerating rate since 2000,” Young said. “It’s catching on as a very proven technology. It often can be implemented at a much lower cost than new water supplies. That’s one of the aspects that’s attractive to it.”
Young also listed ASR’s small footprint and not losing water to evaporation as other attractive reasons for governments pursuing the technology.
‘Working together’
The study came to fruition after Blackburn talked to Aaron, the general manager of Clearwater, about the viability of ASR in Bell County.
Blackburn said, “One of the things that has not been done on a countywide basis is some sort of feasibility or viability assessment.”
So Blackburn asked entities that manage water in Bell County if they were interested in participating.
“I then reached out to multiple entities and one entity outside of the county — an entity that has a great deal of interest in water issues in the county, which is BRA — to see if they would be interested in participating in a very high-level, 30,000-foot assessment of whether or not ASR is something we can look at as a water management strategy for Bell County,” he said.
The county government, Temple, the Brazos River Authority, Clearwater, WCID No. 1 and Fort Hood all said they were interested. Several other entities — including the cities of Belton and Rogers — may join the study.
“Working together with our peer water-related organizations in Bell County in a coordinated and collaborative fashion will help ensure we develop effective water planning and management strategies for our entire region,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers told the Telegram.
‘No silver bullet’
The county is not placing all its bets on ASR.
“There is no silver bullet when it comes to either planning for or managing our water needs in the future,” Blackburn said. “I think it’s a multilayered strategy that needs to be looked at. I think ASR is one of those strategies to look at.”
Planning for Temple’s future water needs is a top concern for Myers.
“As part of our broader water planning efforts, the city of Temple is considering aquifer storage and recovery technologies, which is why we are interested in participating in this study,” she said. “A full assessment of water needs, available supply options and management strategies will be considered before any specific project is pursued.”
Myers and Blackburn, a former Temple city manager, stressed planning is key to water.
“Sound, strategic planning and forward-thinking decisions about water resources were made by leaders of this community decades ago and have allowed our community to grow and thrive,” Myers said. “The current City Council and leadership team want to leave that same legacy for the generations that follow us.
The study, Blackburn said, could come back and say ASR is not viable here.
“But I think we owe it to ourselves and our future generations to at least look at that and assess it and make that decision based on the science and data and the economics before we dismiss it,” the county judge said.
Water trumps all issues for Blackburn.
“Nothing else matters if you don’t have water. That’s the big picture answer. Water is the preeminent issue for all of us,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how many police officers you have, it doesn’t matter the conditions your roads are, it doesn’t matter what the condition of the school buildings are — none of that matters if there are no people.”
“The one thing we all have to have is water.”