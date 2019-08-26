BELTON — A former Academy Independent School District girls’ softball coach and teacher was sentenced Friday to probation and 90 days in jail by a Bell County judge.
Gus Leroy Beuershausen, 42, of Marble Falls, pleaded guilty in May and was given a sentence of nine years deferred adjudication probation and 90 days in jail by 264th District Judge Paul LePak, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
“The Court (LePak) could have sentenced him to prison but did not. We believed that a prison sentence was warranted and argued for a prison sentence,” Garza said Monday. “In the end, the court granted a sentence of probation.”
Beuershausen pleaded guilty in return for a cap of 12 years in prison for the sexual assault of a child under the age of 17 — a second-degree felony.
The Texas Penal Code lists a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison plus up to a $10,000 fine for a second-degree felony conviction.
Beuershausen’s victim agreed to the plea deal, Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman told LePak in the hearing.
Garza was asked by the Telegram why Beuershausen was given probation since Bell County supposedly has a strong stance on sex-related crimes.
“We believed that the facts and circumstances of the case supported a prison sentence in this case. While we did not request a specific term of imprisonment, we made it clear that we believed he deserved time in prison,” Garza said.
Beuershausen will also have to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender, according to Garza. However, he was not yet listed Monday on the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry.
Beuershausen began serving his 90-day sentence in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
He permanently surrendered his state of Texas teaching certificate.
Beuershausen admitted he had sex multiple times with a high school girl in 2014 when she was a sophomore and just 16 years old.
He was no longer employed in mid-April by the Academy district, and the charge was reported to the Texas Education Agency.
The former teacher and coach took the Academy Lady Bees to the 2017 Class 3A state championship. Beuershausen taught world history.