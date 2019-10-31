The cold weather and cutting wind did not scare off many Thursday night as residents turned out for Temple’s annual Main Street Fright Fest.
Booths stationed all around Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza were swamped with costumed children and their parents as hundreds came for the city’s annual Halloween-themed event. Vendors sold food, art and toys in addition to giving away candy to the little trick-or-treaters coming by.
There were tiny Batmen, angels, princesses, vampires and others. Coats, jackets and many other ways of staying warm were a common sight for attendees of the event as the temperature dipped down into the 40s once the sun set.
Mother Cari Polasek said bringing her son to Fright Fest has become a four-year tradition on top of going out and trick-or-treating in her neighborhood. Knowing the horror stories of what some parents have found in their children’s candy, she said she feels more at ease coming to this community event.
“We come out to this (even) every year, and then we grab a bit to eat then actually go trick-or-treating,” Polasek said. “This is safer for the little ones. I know that the vendors here have good candy, and I am not worried about them putting something crazy in my child’s candy.”
Polasek’s son, Steven, 6, said he likes coming out to the Fright Fest more than going out to houses for candy because of the games and activities available.
Although his art normally is on the darker side, vendor and artist Jonathan Morales said he did specifically make four Halloween prints for this event. The only problem that he said he had was the attendance for the event was much higher than his original estimates, and so he started running out of candy.
“I did do a few pieces for Halloween, specifically,” Morales said. “Starting at the beginning of October through the end of the month, I did four pieces.”
As a father of two kids, Morales said he likes being a part of events such as the Fright Fest because he gets to help others enjoy art and have a good time like himself.