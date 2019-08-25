The League of Women Voters of Bell County held a forum Sunday afternoon at the City Federation of Women’s Club in Temple to prepare residents for hearings scheduled before the Texas House Redistricting Committee.
The committee will have two public hearings next month: Sept. 10 in Austin and Sept. 11 in San Antonio, said Ami Hooper, league president. She introduced Stephanie Swanson, chairman of redistricting for the League of Women Voters of Texas, who discussed the redistricting process with about 30 people who attended the forum. After Swanson’s presentation, Joaquin Gonzalez, staff attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project, recommended arguments that residents might include in their testimony at the hearings.
“We need to be pushing for more transparency,” Swanson said of the redistricting process. “The public needs to understand how the maps are drawn.”
Redistricting determines the power of votes, she said, and affects the quality of drinking water, where our children go to school and many other aspects of our daily lives.
In discussing the purpose of voting districts, she mentioned “a community of interest.”
“A community of interest is a group of people in the same area that share social and economic interests and who should be kept together in a district so they can get fair and effective representation,” Swanson said.
Going along with this idea, she said, state guidelines are to avoid crossing county lines when drawing a voting district.
Pending the results of the 2020 census, Texas may gain an extra three or four Congressional seats in the next redistricting, she said. The redistricting maps are passed through the state legislature, but may be reviewed by a five-member backup commission, she said.
“How is the current process so bad?” Swanson asked.
The answer, she said is gerrymandering. She gave two types of gerrymandering: partisan and racial. Racial gerrymandering was outlawed by the 1955 Voting Rights Act, she said. However, the Supreme Court deferred on partisan gerrymandering, saying the question was too political to rule on.
“Sometimes these districts are shaped funny for a good reason,” Swanson said.
But in other cases, the lines are drawn by the party in power to dilute a particular voting bloc, she said. A Congressional District in Austin was a liberal voting pillar for 100 years, she said, until it was diluted by drawing in portions of other districts.
Legislators draw “safe” districts for themselves, Swanson said. This leads to polarization, the incumbent being re-elected, and uncontested races. The sense of no chance of victory at the ballot box leads to low voter turnout, she said.
Swanson held out the slim hope, she said, of a Non Partisan Redistricting Commission, like the one in California. Meanwhile, the upcoming hearings give local residents a chance to influence the next district maps.
In his recommendations for a fair and open process, Gonzalez said public hearings should occur before a map is passed for a final vote by the legislature. He also said more time should be given to show alternatives.
The legislators should be required to explain how the maps were drawn, he said.
“Although sometimes it is necessary to draw complicated districts in order to make fair and legal maps, deviating from traditional principles can also be an indication that unfair manipulation is going on,” Gonzalez said.
More public hearings by the redistricting committee are planned around the state this year and into 2020, but none are planned in Bell County. Since the 2010 census, the county has grown by 75,779 people, as per a recent Bell County 2020 budget presentation. That’s 3,518 higher than the increase of 72,261 recorded by the census from 2000 to 2010.