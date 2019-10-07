BARTLETT — A Medina County murder suspect was arrested Monday morning in Bartlett.
Nathan Nicholas Gruensteiner crashed a vehicle into an open field in Bartlett after deputies tried to stop him on State Highway 95 at State Highway 29, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Cody said on Facebook.
Williamson County deputies and trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the pursuit.
Currently, Gruensteiner, from Natalia, is charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according to Williamson County Jail records. No bond has been set.