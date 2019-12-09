BELTON — A Marlin man reportedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Belton.
Olagjuan Levar Hopkins, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 by the Waco Police Department. He arrived Friday at the Bell County Jail, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Monday.
The initial report was made Aug. 5 in the 3500 block of South Interstate 35. The Belton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division conducted the investigation that led to Hopkins’ arrest.
Hopkins told investigators he sexually assaulted the girl sometime around May 12 when he took her from one location to another residence. The girl and Hopkins allegedly spent the night at that residence.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman issued the arrest warrant Sept. 27.
Hopkins’ bond was set at $200,000 by Justice of the Peace David Barfield for the second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.
Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records had no criminal history listed for Hopkins.
Hopkins’ Facebook indicated he was, at one point, employed at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, but human resources couldn’t confirm or deny that Monday. His Facebook account stated he studied kinesiology at McLennan Community College and attended Marlin High School.