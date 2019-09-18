BELTON — A suspect in a Temple homicide was indicted Wednesday for reportedly hitting a jailer.
In addition to a murder charge, 19-year-old Chelsea Gabriella Swint now faces a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a public servant.
Two jailers on June 13 went to talk with Swint, and another inmate became “verbally aggressive” and threatened to hurt the officers. The jailers went into the cell and one inmate hit the female jailer in the face with her fist. The other jailer went into the cell to remove Swint when the suspect allegedly hit him in his face, according to an arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman issued the arrest affidavit on July 9.
Swint was indicted in March for the Dec. 5 shooting death of Isaac Kohlhaas, 18, of Temple. Swint and two other teenagers reportedly shot and killed Kohlhaas during a drug deal.
She was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with bonds that totaled $1.1 million. Swint’s bond for allegedly assaulting the jailer was set at $100,000.
Larry Don Carroll Jr.
A Temple man who is a repeat offender reportedly beat up a woman in a Temple alley on June 30.
Larry Don Carroll Jr., 35, was indicted and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Carroll reportedly was dating the victim and struck her head and upper body with his hands and then used a metal door, brick wall and concrete to further hurt her, an affidavit said.
A woman’s screams sent a Temple Police officer into an alley in the area of First and Main streets. An unconscious woman was found in a doorway, and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Officers went to Carroll’s home, and he had fresh injuries and it looked like he had blood on his jeans.
The affidavit said Carroll previously spent time in prison in 2006 for a Bell County aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty with a deadly weapon in 2014 after a Milam County conviction..
Coleman issued the warrant for Carroll’s arrest. He was booked into the jail on June 30 and his bond was set at $200,000.
Other indictments
• Terry Clay Bruce, 44, of Copperas Cove, harassment of a public servant.
• Tammy DeLynn, 55, of Mansfield, arson with intent to damage a habitation.
• Angeles Zavala Hernandez, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Michael D. Norvel II, 26, of Temple, possession of a 2-A controlled substance between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
• Casey Leann Pope, 39, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Donald Marquise Whiteley, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Justin Wayne Burton, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
• Christopher Lee Pendley, 48, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Gregory Sheldon Stanley, 33, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Donald Johnson, 58, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
A total of 20 indictments were true billed by the grand jury.