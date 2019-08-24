What is 4-H? 4-H is ... learning by doing, and is available to all boys and girls in the third through 12th grades, from urban, suburban and rural areas. First, an adult leader brings together youths that have common interests. Second, the youths choose one or more projects. Projects are chosen from among 100 project areas offered, or if you don’t see the one you like, you can create your own project. Third, the group enrolls as a club, and fourth meets together to learn and have fun. Clubs are able to explore 4-H activities, events and trips. In 4-H, there are events happening all year round.
Who is 4-H for? The 4-H program is a great way to involve all the family because 4-H is for all youths and adults. The 4-H membership includes: Grades K-2: Clover Kids (non-competitive activities); Grades 3-5: Juniors; Grades 6-8: Intermediates; and Grades 9-12: Senior 4-H members.
How do I enroll or re-enroll into 4-H? The new 4-H year just started Thursday. All 4-H members, Clover Kids and adult volunteers who enrolled last year will have to re-enroll for the 2019-20 year. To enroll, please visit our 4-H website at: http://agrilife.org/bell4h/ and click on “Learn more about 4-H and how to enroll!!!” on the front page.
This website will give you a step-by-step process on how to be a part of the 4-H program. There also is a link on there to enroll in 4-H. Once you start the enrollment process, you will set up a new profile if you are a new 4-H family or put the email you had last year in 4-H as a family and press forgot password. (All 4-H members coming back this year: you already have a profile. If you set up a new profile, you will be charged extra, so do not recreate a profile). You will set up your family profile and then add family members.
Renewing members will edit their family profile and re-enroll each member in their family. It costs $5 for adults to join, members will pay a $25 participation fee per member, and Clover Kids (age 5-8) can join for free. If you do have a child who is 8 and in the third grade, they will be eligible to be a 4-H member and will need to pay the participation fee but need to wait till Sept. 1 to enroll or they will not be included as a 4-H member. After Oct. 31, all members will need to pay $30. So, enroll soon!
What do I do next? As soon as you complete your enrollment online, we will email you updates each week with 4-H information going on in the county and the 4-H newsletter each month in which more 4-H opportunities are outlined for clubs, county, district, state and national levels. The most current and older 4-H newsletters and calendars also are available under the newsletter tab on the website. After you have enrolled, the next step is to go to your club meetings each month, and read the newsletter. This will provide you with all the opportunities that are available in the 4-H program. You can pick and choose what activities and projects to be a part of. The 4-H program gives you the freedom to choose what you want to do. Therefore, we do not have scheduled required meetings and activities unless you are heavily involved as an officer or leader. You must attend two meetings from August through December to participate in the Bell County Youth Fair.
How do I learn more about 4-H? The Bell County 4-H is holding a free 4-H Open House 5-8 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall in Belton.
The Open House will give parents and children an chance to learn about 4-H, its programs and other opportunities. This will be a come and go event with members of Bell County 4-H clubs providing project booths for the public to view and learn about the various activities within 4-H. Some of the booths to be exhibited at our Open House include: food and nutrition, photography, consumer education, dogs, vet science, clothing and textiles, camps and activities, livestock, Bell County Youth Fair, horses, public speaking, leadership, 4-H Exchange and many more.
Participants will learn about 4-H and have the opportunity to sign up and join a Bell County 4-H club when they get home via the internet. Come and learn more about 4-H and sign up for the new calendar year.
For more information about Bell County 4-H, please call the Bell County Extension Office at 254-933-5305, or email Sheryl Long, 4-H Agent, at sheryl.long@ag.tamu.edu. You also can look up 4-H on the internet by going to: http://agrilife.org/bell4h/. On the front page will be instructions on how to enroll in 4-H for the new school year.