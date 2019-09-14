Residents of the Lake Belton area will soon see several businesses moving in as part of a new office park being built near a busy intersection.
The Arbor Square office park is under construction at 80-120 Morgan’s Point Road near the intersection of Morgan’s Point Road/FM 2271 and West Adams Avenue in far West Temple.
The office park eventually will consist of four buildings that will be built in two phases. The development will be next door to Liberty Mart and Dickey’s Barbecue.
About 9,921 vehicles drive through the busy intersection each day, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
“That West Temple area is just continuing to grow and we saw the opportunity to go a little further out than the current growth and get ahead of it,” said Joshua Pearson, president of RVJK Holding, which is developing the project. “We really wanted to set the tone for that area, and have it be upscale and nice, and have it be more of a destination for folks.”
Pearson said the main reason he chose to build in Temple, and especially the western side of the city, was the rapid growth being seen in the region.
Home building continues in West Temple as more developments are approved. Another office park near the Lakewood Ranch subdivision, consisting of several individual buildings, is under development off West Adams Avenue just west of State Highway 317.
For Arbor Square, Pearson said the four buildings that make up the office park will each have five suites with square footage that ranges from about 1,100 to 1,200. Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by March 2020, Pearson said.
The second phase of construction will start once the building in the first phase is complete and as companies show interest in leasing space.
The Arbor Square development is RVJK Holding’s first commercial project to develop, despite owning other buildings in the area.
Currently, the project has three companies that have plans to move into suites and up to four others are currently in talks with Pearson.
Confirmed companies coming to the office park are the Lakewood Counseling Center, Texas Title and Pearson Law Firm, which Pearson runs.