WESTPHALIA — The youth of the parish of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia will hold a spaghetti dinner 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to show appreciation to firefighters and volunteers who assisted during the church’s fire July 29.
The meal is open to firefighters and their families.
“We are all grateful to those who responded to the fire that day, both in person and in prayer,” said Pastor Edwin Kagoo. “Since the fire, our young people have been looking for a way to give back, to say ‘thank you’ to those who responded to the fire. They have been motivated by the gospel to be servants to the servants.”
Plans to rebuild the parish are still in progress, according to a news release from the church.