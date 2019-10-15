BELTON — Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks’ pretrial is set at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Marks is required to plead not guilty, his defense attorney said. The plea is automatically not guilty since the Bell County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty for Marks, Michael White, one of his defense attorneys, said.
He was charged and indicted for capital murder of multiple persons.
The only way Marks could plead guilty is if life without parole is officered as a plea bargain, White said. However, White doesn’t believe Marks will be offered a plea deal since he is accused of the Jan. 3 violent homicides of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and her friend, 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, both Temple residents.
Marks was Scott’s ex-boyfriend. He has maintained his innocence since his May appearance in Judge Fancy Jezek’s courtroom. During that hearing he said, “Absolutely not guilty, your honor.”
Marks said he wasn’t around when Scott and Swearingin were killed at a Killeen residence. His claim is that someone else was there with Maya Maxwell — his alleged accomplice, girlfriend and mother of his newborn son — when the two were killed. Marks also claims his innocence in connection with any of the other felony and misdemeanor charges filed against him, White said.
Scott died a horrible death, the autopsy report indicates. The cause of death was listed as homicidal violence because she had multiple traumatic injuries.
Swearingin was strangled on Jan. 3. He had contusions, cuts and abrasions on his body.
Marks is a former mixed martial arts fighter and trainer who went by the name Spider-Man.
The bodies of Scott and Maxwell were reportedly taken by Marks and Maxwell to Clearview, Okla., where they were buried in a shallow grave in an isolated area. Their bodies weren’t found until Jan. 14 after Maxwell talked to Temple Police Department investigators.
Marks has family that lives in that area.
Marks remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with bonds that totaled $2,016,500.
In addition to capital murder of multiple persons, he was charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony and several misdemeanor offenses — all related to Scott.
Maxwell’s bonds totaled $750,000. She is also charged with capital murder of multiple persons and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation.