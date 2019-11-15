The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 2200 block of South 47th Street.
Officers responded to the call at about 5:30 a.m. Two adult male victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and were reported to be in stable condition.
A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred inside a residence during a burglary attempt.
Suspects were described as three unknown black males. As this is an active investigation, no additional information is available for release at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).