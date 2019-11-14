Temple Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday near the 600 block of West French Ave.
The victim reportedly was approached by an unknown male who fired a single round at him and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
A woman who said she was the victim’s girlfriend said on Facebook the suspect rode away on a black BMX bicycle. The girlfriend said her 27-year-old boyfriend was shot in the foot and will need surgery.
The victim’s age was not confirmed by press time.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male who wore a black hooded jacket and bright red sweatpants.
This case is active, Weems said.
A Nov. 6 shooting involved a male with gunshot wounds and occurred near West Avenue M and South 17th Street. No one has been arrested in connection with that shooting, and the age of the victim was given Thursday as 29. That victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Prior to that incident, two males were shot in June during what was called a violent home invasion. Their injuries were not life-threatening, either, according to news releases. The males were shot at Kensington Apartments, 400 Fryers Creek Drive.
If anyone has any information regarding these or other cases, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information may also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).