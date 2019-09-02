Due to a Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation water main break on Sunday, a boil water notice was issued for customers in the entire area of Sherwood Shores 7, a news release said.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and continue boiling for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable course.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption, the release said.
If you have any questions, contact Dog Ridge Water Supply at 254-939-6533, or Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
If you wish to contact TCEQ, you may call 512-239-4691.