BELTON — Picking a firm to find a school district’s next superintendent is weighty decision.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees took almost a month to find one.
They interviewed two firms in early September: the Texas Association of School Board’s Executive Search Services — which found new leaders for Temple and Academy ISDs — and Ray and Associates — which employs a former Belton ISD superintendent, Harold Ramm.
Despite their Bell County connections, neither firm was hired.
Instead, Belton ISD trustees decided to hire the Houston-based Thompson & Horton LLP to find a replacement for former Superintendent Susan Kincannon — now the leader of Waco ISD.
“It was a no-brainer,” school board President Sue Jordan said.
David Thompson, a partner at the law firm, and Mike Moses, a former Texas education commissioner who works at the firm, will conduct the search.
Thompson & Horton is currently accepting applications for Belton ISD superintendent. The deadline is Nov. 1.
Small firm stands out
While Executive Search Services and Ray and Associates stressed their Bell County connections, they were largely similar. Both specialize in finding superintendents, and are conducting multiple searches at once.
Thompson & Horton, though, told the school board Belton ISD will be their sole focus.
“If I heard you correctly, you are not working with any district at this time,” board member Manuel Alcozer said.
Thompson and Moses told Alcozer he was correct.
“If we take your search, we wouldn’t take another search for a district of your size,” Moses said, explaining that Thompson & Morton tends to do a small number of superintendent searches annually.
This year, Moses and Thompson have found superintendents for two districts: Alvin and Leander ISDs. Both have vastly different enrollments. Alvin ISD has an estimated enrollment of 19,809 while Leander boasts around 37,000 students, according to the law firm’s search proposal.
Last year, Thompson & Morton did two searches: Plainview and Aldine ISDs.
The law firm even conducted Killeen ISD’s search for a superintendent in 2008. They found Robert Muller to lead the district. Muller — who left Killeen ISD in 2014 to teach at Texas A&M University — now works for Belton ISD as the deputy superintendent.
Search costs
Thompson & Morton’s proposed fee is $16,000 plus other expenses, according to its proposal. The expenses include $1,000 for cover the consultants’ traveling; $1,500 to $3,000 for advertising fees; and $1,500 to $4,000 to pay for candidates’ travel expenses to visit Belton.
The district will not pay for the costs of the search upfront. Instead, Thompson & Morton will bill the district once the search is completed and a superintendent is in place.
“We don’t ever issue a bill until everything is over,” Moses said. “We want you to be happy, (and) everybody feel good about it. We won’t nickel and dime you during the search.”
Compared to the other two search firm candidates’ fees, Thompson & Morton was in the middle of the pack.
Executive Search Service proposed a fee of $8,900 — plus expenses for site visits, finalists’ travel costs for interviews and additional advertising. Ray and Associates planned to charge Belton ISD $17,700 and an additional $5,000 for advertising.
Community involvement
The Belton ISD community will be involved in finding its district’s next leader.
Thompson & Morton will seek comments through an online survey that will be posted on the district’s site.
The law firm also will gather people’s thoughts through focus groups. The groups will be composed of people appointed by school board members.
The trustees can nominate about nine people to serve in the groups. Moses suggested they can appoint pastors, business leaders, teachers, parents, district taxpayers who don’t have children and other community members.
“We have found this to be a very good way to generate input from your community,” Thompson said, adding that his firm will find common qualities the district’s community wants in the new superintendent.
The school board was receptive to this approach for community input.
“We just felt that the idea of asking each board member to identify constituents to participate was huge,” Jordan said. “I know — especially for me — to be able to invite our community folks in personally as opposed to having somebody pick them out for us to have a really true common voice across the district, that was huge.”
Jordan’s sentiment is a common one, Moses said. Beyond helping to shape the search, the focus groups make people have a true stake in the new superintendent, he said.
“Most boards tell us it really helps with community buy-in and participation with the person who serves,” Moses said.
Possible timelines
No timeline has been set for the superintendent search.
“Now that we’ve landed here, I think it’s pertinent and important for us to go ahead and do our due diligence and move as quickly as we can based upon our conversations that we’re about to have with them in the near future,” Jordan said. “This will be a situation where the new superintendent gets to jump on the bus and take over the wheel with no issues.”
Thompson & Morton presented two options for a suggested timeline to find Belton ISD’s next leader. Both have the application period starting Sept. 25.
Option 1: The first timeline would have a new superintendent working in Belton by Feb. 1.
Thompson and Moses would have gathered community input in an all-day meeting Oct. 24. Applications would be due Nov. 1.
In November, the law firm and the trustees would select candidates to interview, and meet with them throughout the month.
After that, the school board would announce the lone finalist for superintendent Dec. 2. The board would consider the finalist’s contract Dec. 23.
Option 2: The other option would have the new superintendent on duty by March 16. Applications would have been due Dec. 1.
The law firm would gather community input Nov. 5, and meet with the school board to select candidates to interview in December. The board would interview the candidates starting Jan. 8 through Jan. 18.
Finally, the district would identify the finalists for superintendent Jan. 27. The board would approve the finalist’s contract Feb. 17.
Selling Belton ISD’s top job
Thompson and Moses agreed that finding a new superintendent for Belton ISD won’t be a difficult task. The district, they said, has the right ingredients to attract a new leader.
“This is a district you can come to and grow with the district. The district is growing so you get to grow with the district,” Moses said. “The idea of seeking a larger job is probably not as attractive.”
Although typically superintendents view professional growth as moving to a bigger school district, that mindset is breaking.
“Bigger isn’t always better. Stable is better,” Moses said, adding that Belton ISD has that key component. “It’s a desirable job in a desirable district in a desirable community.”