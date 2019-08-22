The League of Women Voters of Bell County is gearing up for redistricting — a process that is in its infancy and will be finalized in 2021.
The civic engagement group is hosting a forum on redistricting 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the City Federation of Women’s Clubs, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Ami Hooper, the chair of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, said the forum will give Bell County residents a chance to learn how they can participate in the Texas Legislature’s redistricting process.
The Texas House Redistricting Committee slated two public hearings for Sept. 10 in Austin and Sept. 11 in San Antonio. It also plans to hold hearings around the state throughout the rest of the year and into 2020.
But, as Hooper pointed out, no hearings are planned in Bell County.
Since the 2010 Census, population here has grown by 75,779 people to 386,014, according to data from a recent Bell County 2020 budget presentation.
That increase is larger than Bell County’s population increase from the Census in 2000 and 2010. The Census pegged the county’s population at 237,974 in 2000. Ten years later, the Census tabbed Bell County’s population at 310,235 — an increase of 72,261 people.
“The Texas House Redistricting Committee has planned forums around the state, but they failed to plan here in Bell County, one of the fastest-growing counties in the state,” she said. “This forum will give residents a chance to learn about the redistricting process and how they can participate in hearings in Austin.”
The forum, Hooper said, will help residents prepare their testimony for the House Redistricting Committee’s Sept. 10 hearing.
“Public comments at the hearings will be used to assist the Legislature when it draws district boundaries,” a news release states. “The focus of public testimony is to provide suggestions about improving the redistricting process and information about a region’s unique geographic and demographic characteristics from those residents most familiar with their own neighborhoods.”
The event will have three sections — a discussion on the current redistricting process; a breakout session for people to work on their testimony; and a question-and-answer period.