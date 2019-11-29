The Books for Lunch meeting set for Wednesday, Dec. 4, will focus on Christmas literature.
The meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the third-floor board room of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Four board of directors and members of the Temple Literacy Council will read excerpts from and discuss pieces of Christmas literature that have special meaning to them. A fifth board member will sing a selection or two that has special seasonal meaning to her. As time allows, there will be an “open mike” time for other attendees to discuss their Christmas literature favorites.
Please bring your lunch if you like and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks.
For more information, call the council office at 774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.