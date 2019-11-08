A Temple woman whose vehicle was repossessed allegedly stole it back April 4.
Kaskia Jackson, 40, was arrested Oct. 23 in Oklahoma by the Muskogee Police Department, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
Jackson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after she also almost hit an employee of Bat Recovery, 3400 block of Kegley Road, while she drove away.
She reportedly said she needed to get some personal things from her repossessed vehicle, a 2008 Mazda Tribute. However, she got in the vehicle and drove away.
A warrant was issued April 17 for Jackson’s arrest.
Temple Police didn’t recover the Mazda, Weems said.
Jackson was in the Bell County Jail Friday. Her bond was set at $150,000.