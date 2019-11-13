A man who said he heard arguing down the street from where he lived was reportedly stabbed early Wednesday morning.
The victim told Temple Police officers he was on his porch in the 2400 block of Paul Revere Street when he heard arguing. He walked toward the people and saw a man and woman. When he went toward the man, the man reportedly swung at him. The victim felt a sharp pain in his arm and quickly went home, Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers talked to the victim at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
A previous stabbing reportedly happened before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue H, according to Weems.
When officers went to the address, EMS already was treating a male with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital.
The victim wouldn’t give a statement to the officers.
Neither injury was life-threatening, Weems said.
Both investigations are active.