Editor’s note: Fourth in a series
Most of the eight men who knocked on a hotel door in the Aug. 15-16 human sex trafficking sting cried — whether they were genuine or the result of a pretty good acting job.
They had a lot to lose in their careers and personal lives.
Some men were married or in relationships. They had spouses, wives, girlfriends, children and even pregnant wives at home. Law enforcement officers, non-governmental victims’ advocates and members of the media listened to individual stories from each of them.
Two Fort Hood soldiers who were active-duty breezed past the Army regulations that condemn prostitution, and it wasn’t until they were caught that the repercussions of their intended actions hit them. Both wanted to find some way out without going to jail.
The soldiers, like the other men arrested, were charged with a Class B misdemeanor. The possible sentence if found guilty of the Class B misdemeanor is up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
However, they could also face discipline under military law.
According to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the maximum sentence for being convicted of prostitution or patronizing a prostitute is the forfeiture of all allowances and pay, dishonorable discharge and one-year confinement in jail.
Someone commits a prostitution offense if they knowingly engage in or offer to engage in sexual contact for a fee or if they solicit another person in a public place for sexual conduct. The offense involves either soliciting or receiving a fee, the Texas Penal Code said.
If it was their first time arrested for prostitution, the men would probably be required by a judge to take an 8-hour class that teaches respect for women and works on mental issues, among other things, Bell County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Michele Cianci said.
The men arrive
The first man — or alleged john — was in custody the first day at 4:45 p.m. He held an E4 rank at Fort Hood. This man had $882 in his pocket because he’d just been paid and didn’t have a debit card, the soldier said.
By 5 p.m., the soldier already was processed and ready to go to the jail. He joked and laughed with the arresting officers and said he had a girlfriend — but he had no condoms to protect himself, his girlfriend or anyone else from sexually transmitted diseases.
Sitting in a surveillance vehicle, it was clear to see some men were more cautious while others were nervous as they arrived at the hotel parking lot. Some men drove in several times, slowly made their way around the parking lot more than once or twice and left — before they came back, parked and walked around the complex. It was only then that some took the plunge and knocked on the door.
“The longer they stay in the car, they’re usually here for the sting,” one Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy said as he intently watched the area around the rooms.
A man was in custody at 6:36 p.m., and the next man caught in the sting was arrested at 6:56 p.m.
Lessons learned?
One man brought no money with him, and another man reportedly resisted officers when he went into the room. One arrested man said he was a Realtor, and yet another was identified as an employee of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Some said they were single, only to later admit they were married and had children.
Some men silently cried as tears trickled down their cheeks, while others sobbed and begged for officers not to arrest them.
“Am I going to jail?” a man asked. “Will I be in the news?”
That man, who said he was 19 years old, talked with an investigator.
“Hopefully in the future, you won’t do this again,” the investigator said, after which he explained the facts of why he was arrested and charged with a prostitution offense.
A Temple Police officer participated in the counseling of the johns, as did Cianci.
“Is there anything good you’ll take from this?” Cianci asked him.
“Don’t do it again,” he responded. “I didn’t think it was that big of a thing.”
This same man formerly worked at a Texas prison, so Cianci told him he already “knew the system.”
The sobbing man asked “to help” the officers so he could get out of the arrest, but he was told he was charged and going to jail. Then he asked to have his face covered when he was taken out of the room — and he was told it wasn’t like one of the TV shows. There were no cameras outside to film his arrest.
Some reporters felt sorry for the man and voiced it, but they were gently reminded of an important factor.
“Imagine if it wasn’t us in here and there was a victim in this room,” an undercover deputy said. “He wouldn’t be sorry. He’d be contributing to human sex trafficking.”
Another arrested man, the second soldier arrested, asked to talk privately with one of the officers and wanted to go to another room. However, the officer just took him a couple of feet away to quietly talk.
“We don’t want to ruin people’s lives,” Misti Biddick, executive director of Aware Central Texas said. “The message is it’s not too late. It’s a learning experience.”