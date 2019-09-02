Road work is coming to northern Temple on Tuesday night as part of a multi-million dollar project funded by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The work will continue through Friday on the section between Temple’s northern section of I-35 and the railroad bridge to the east of the highway. This section of road comes out to be about six-tenths of a mile of Loop 363.
Crews will be working on the project at night, from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m., according to a news release. The roadwork will mainly involve milling this section of the road and overlaying the area with a new section of asphalt.
TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said this round of roadwork is not to fix a specific issue, but rather routine maintenance that needed to be done.
“This work is normal maintenance to upgrade deteriorating roadway surface due to increased traffic from growth in the area,” Roberts said. “The mill and overlay is the ‘patching’ that will take place and includes the removal of approximately 8 inches of the existing roadway surface and the application of a fresh asphalt overlay from the I-35/Loop 363 intersection there at Buc-ee’s to the railroad bridge.”
These repairs are just a single portion of the almost seven-mile, $2.9 million construction project the department is currently working on.
While the section of the project starting next week should be completed by Friday, this will not be the final section of the road that is worked on.
The entire eastern Loop 363 project should be completed by the middle of September, Roberts said, with the final cleanup of the work done by the end of the month.