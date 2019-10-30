The State Commission on Judicial Conduct dismissed a judicial misconduct complaint filed by a Waco lawyer against a Bell County justice of the peace.
The case against Killeen-based Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters was filed by Waco attorney Doug Froneberger.
A Telegram call Wednesday to Peters was not returned by press time.
Froneberger’s wife has terminal cancer and was hospitalized when Peters demanded in July that Froneberger appear in court on behalf of his client. Froneberger represented the debtor in a creditor-debtor court case.
However, the commission said, in general, “a judge’s discretionary decisions — even if they are wrong — are not examples of judicial misconduct. This agency has no authority to intervene in a court case, (to) ask a judge to step down from a case or change a judge’s rulings.”
Froneberger’s complaint wasn’t intended as a plea for an intervention into a case giving right to an appeal, he said.
“It was a complaint purely within the jurisdiction of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct as to the behavior of the judge,” Froneberger said. “This finding serves to condone unprofessional behavior of judges.”
In his opinion, justices of the peace should be required to have a law degree. Froneberger acknowledged that not all non-lawyer justices of the peace are bad, but said not having a law degree “opens the door for such shortcomings and exposes our judicial system to the wolves.”
Froneberger said he believes Peters “loves the power” of the JP office. He said he doesn’t think Peters is “fit to serve.”
“Sad to say that being rude, narcissistic and uncompassionate are all within the discretion of the court,” Froneberger said Wednesday. “It wasn’t an opinion or a decision,” he said. “It is an outright and careless disregard of life and family.”
Froneberger’s wife’s cancer has metastasized and invaded her stomach, liver and bones. Her lungs were filled with fluid and she couldn’t breathe when Peters dictated Froneberger had to appear in court, Froneberger said. His wife was in the hospital for two weeks.
Peters reportedly refused to grant a 90-day continuance or a hearing by phone, despite the fact the attorney for the creditor agreed.
A motion was filed by Froneberger that asked Peters to remove himself as judge on the case.
Eventually, the opposing attorney nonsuited the case and the court dropped it.
Civil charge
A civil charge was brought against Peters by the coach of a youth football team, Anthony Kendrick. Peters was charged with theft by deception.
Peters is the director of officials for the AAU Football Cheer National Committee. He reportedly was paid in cash for referees who didn’t charge to officiate a preseason jamboree scrimmage used as a fundraiser for the K-Town Raptors. The referees reportedly said the scrimmage was part of their required training.
Kendrick claims Peters told him there was no proof he gave Peters the $2,300 because it was all in cash, but Kendrick still requested repayment. In response, Peters said he gave the money to a soup kitchen and bought book bags for children for school — all in the name of the K-Town Raptors. However, no Killeen or Copperas Cove soup kitchens had records of any donations from Peters in any amount.
“File your paperwork in court,” Peters responded to Kendrick’s accusations in a text.
A pretrial hearing earlier this month resulted in the judge granting additional time to Peters’ defense team to prepare for trial. Coryell County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace John Guinn will preside over the case instead of JP Bill Cooke, who recused himself.
Peters didn’t appear in court.