A Last Call Memorial Service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
The ceremony will honor 136 veterans in the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System catchment area who died from Aug. 1 to Sept. 15.
The service will be held at the large covered area immediately behind the Emergency Department at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center. Almost 315 family members are friends are expected to attend.
The CTVHCS catchment area includes 39 counties in Central Texas: Anderson, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cherokee, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Coryell, Erath, Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Hamilton, Hays, Hill, Houston, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Mc Culloch, Mc Lennan, Milam, Mills, Navarro, Robertson, Runnels, San Saba, Somervell, Travis, and Williamson