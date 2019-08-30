ROGERS — Lana Fuentes was in bed Thursday at about 9 p.m. when she heard what she described as a “horrible sound.” To Fuentes, it sounded like an 18-wheeler was going to drive into her home, she said Friday.
When Fuentes ran outside, she saw an accident in front of the Dollar General store located at 410 W. Mesquite Ave. and called 911, she said.
Fuentes stayed on the line with 911 until a police officer showed up, she said.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper told Fuentes the woman who drove the car was in critical condition when she was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Fuentes said.
Fuentes said several people pulled the woman from the car and pulled her to the side of the road.
The car involved in the wreck, a white 2012 Volvo, was registered to a Temple woman.
A Telegram call to Rogers Fire Chief Ernest Stroud wasn’t returned by press time.
Fuentes went inside her home and stepped out the back door. That’s when she said she saw an 18-wheeler in her own backyard.
She believes if the 18-wheeler had gone about 25 feet further, it would have gone through her entire house, Fuentes said.
Fuentes’ backyard fence was torn down, and she has several dogs. She rounded them up, but one was missing. However, she found him hiding underneath her bed, Fuentes said.
The truck drivers didn’t speak English and also didn’t understand Spanish, she said.
Fuentes was told the driver of the 18-wheeler that ended up in her yard tried to avoid hitting the car the woman drove after it was hit by the first 18-wheeler, and that’s how the second 18-wheeler ended up in her yard.
The highway was closed for several hours.
DPS spokesman Sgt. Ryan Howard said the trooper who headed up the Rogers call wasn’t on duty Friday and he had no information about the crash.