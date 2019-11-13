BELTON — A Leander man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after originally being charged with aggravated sexual assault.
The change in the charge against Kyle Lewis McGowan, 32, was part of a plea recommendation, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday.
“The adult victim in this case was in agreement that the case should be resolved in this manner and requested that we proceed in this way,” Garza said.
McGowan admitted he held a pocket knife to his girlfriend’s throat and threatened to kill her if she didn’t have sex with him, an arrest affidavit said. The victim said she would do whatever McGowan wanted if he didn’t hurt her, the affidavit said.
McGowan then reportedly sexually assaulted the woman and said he would kill himself. The incident occurred in Nolanville.
McGowan took the woman’s phone and went to the bathroom. The woman ran out of the house and drove to a gas station to report the assault, according to the affidavit.
He was arrested Nov. 2, 2018, after an arrest warrant was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.