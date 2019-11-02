BELTON — Longer prison sentences were requested after a man’s conviction on four sex-related charges, but his sentences will run concurrently.
Rogelio Lopez Barragan, 48, of Texarkana was sentenced Thursday by state District Judge John Gauntt to five years each on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, and the sentences will run at the same time. The convictions were both for second-degree felonies.
For two counts of invasive visual recording, Barragan will serve one year in state jail on each count — and the sentences will run concurrently, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
“This was a plea of guilty with no plea agreement. We presented testimony and argued for a longer prison sentence based upon the facts and testimony presented,” Garza said Friday.
Barragan could have been sentenced to from two to 20 years in prison on each count of indecency with a child, and from 180 days to two years for each state jail felony finding of guilt.
Barragan pleaded guilty and admitted he made a 14-year-old girl touch him inappropriately starting when she was 10 or 11.
A woman found a camera in a room that she didn’t know had been placed there. She confronted Barragan, and he admitted he placed it there. There were several recordings on the camera, but one stamped Sept. 30, 2017, showed the victim changing clothes. Parts of her body were exposed.
Barragan was in the Bell County Jail on Friday.