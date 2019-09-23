BELTON — Shay Luedeke is seeking a second term as the Bell County tax assessor-collector.
Luedeke, 44, a Holland Republican, announced his reelection bid on Monday. The primary is March 3.
“Four years ago when I ran for my first term I promised voters I would bring in new ideas from my experience in the private sector,” Luedeke said in a statement. “Customer service was and still is my top priority and with my technology background I’m able to help the office run more efficiently to better serve the public for vehicle registration matters. It has been an honor serving and I ask for your vote for another term as tax assessor-collector for Bell County.”
As tax assessor collector in Bell County, Luedeke is mostly responsible for vehicle registrations and titles. Bell County has contracted property tax assessment and collection to the Tax Appraisal District since 1991. The job comes with an annual salary of $81,303.
So far, no opponent has publicly indicated a plan to run for tax assessor-collector.
Luedeke was elected to the countywide position in 2016, succeeding longtime Tax Assessor-Collector Sharon Long. He defeated Wanita Reeder, who worked in the county’s Technology Service Department, 63 percent to her 37 percent in the GOP primary. Luedeke was unopposed in November 2016.
Prior to being elected, Luedeke, a Texas A&M University graduate, worked more than 20 years in the technology industry on online data security, automation, financial analysis, budgeting and reporting.
Luedeke pointed to several achievements from his first term: Installing ATMs in the lobbies of the four vehicle registration offices; putting up televisions in the lobbies that display information to customers; collecting customer feedback through surveys; and adding two groceries stores to where residents can renew vehicle registrations.
“Starting this fall, we will be installing an electronic queuing system which would allow customers to see the wait times at each office and schedule appointments from our website,” Luedeke said. “Instead of pulling a number at the vehicle registration office, you can enter your phone number and we can text you when the next deputy clerk is available.”
Luedeke is in his second year as the vice chair of the Tax Assessor-Collectors Association of Texas’ technology committee and legislative committee, and serves on the association’s board of directors. Additionally, he also serves as the first vice president of the Central Texas Region of the Tax Assessor-Collector Association.
“It was a busy first term and I feel like I’m just getting started. I appreciate all the support as I serve the citizens of Bell County as tax assessor-collector,” Luedeke said.
The tax assessor-collector is married to Laura Golden-Luedeke, and they have two children.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3 primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.