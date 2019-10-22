The family of two young children found dead Sept. 30 in a Temple home will say goodbye to them Friday.
A funeral for 2-year-old Terik Amaru Boyd and 1-year-old Janae Letrice Boyd will be at 1 p.m. at Branford-Dawson Funeral Home, located at 718 S. Seventh St.
The mother of the children, 36-year-old Terrikah Lyn Haynes, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday and will not be permitted to attend the funeral, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
It was unknown Tuesday if the two young surviving sisters, Juliet and Jaylah Boyd, ages 4 and 6, will be allowed to attend the service.
The father of the four children, Jarmal Boyd Sr., is a Mart resident. The grandmother, Loretta Haynes, is a Killeen resident.
A phone call to the father wasn’t returned by press time Tuesday.
In memory of Teric and Janea, an account was established at BBVA Compass. All donations received will be used for Juliet and Jaylah, according to Branford-Dawson Funeral Home.
The children
Haynes, found alive in the home along with Jaylah and Juliet, was first taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple because she seemed to be in a catatonic state, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems previously said.
An arrest affidavit obtained later said Haynes was conscious, wouldn’t talk and her eyes appeared dilated.
Haynes was arrested Oct. 16 by Temple Police officers and was charged with two counts of abandoning/endangering a child causing imminent danger of death or bodily injury, second-degree felonies — in connection with the two surviving sisters.
Juliet and Jaylah were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services, where they still remained Tuesday. CPS has a temporary managing conservatorship issued by a Bell County judge.
“All their needs are being met,” Mary Walker, spokeswoman for Texas Department of Family & Protective Services, previously said.
The obituary said Terik and Janae attended Dickson Head Start in Temple.
The causes of Terik’s and Janae’s deaths are still pending autopsy results, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Tuesday. It still isn’t known when they died.
Weems previously said the children were dead “for quite some time.”
There was no edible food or water in the house. Dried beans and uncooked rice were the only food, but there no way to cook them since the water and electricity had both been disconnected.
“Aside from the two living children appearing hungry and thirsty, we do not have any further information on their medical condition,” Christoff said.
The affidavit said their clothes smelled like decay and trash.
No one was charged with the deaths of Terik and Janae by press time Tuesday.
Haynes was in the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $300,000.