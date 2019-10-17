BELTON — Victor Leon was featured in 2012 on an episode of America’s Most Wanted — because in 2002 he skipped town after he was convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Leon, now 58, has been on the lam for 17 years since a Bell County judge let him stay out of jail on bond so he could get things in order before he was sentenced, according to America’s Most Wanted archives.
He disappeared, but was sentenced by a jury during his absence to 80 years in prison, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
The fugitive from justice was in the Bell County Jail Thursday, held on a $100,000 bond for the first-degree felony.
Leon was arrested Wednesday by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department after he was located by a fugitive task force in Grimes County, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said. Bell County put a felony hold on him.
He was booked into the jail at 5:21 p.m.
The jail website indicated Leon has a Victoria address.
Telegram archives indicated Leon was indicted in December 2001 related to a June 1, 1996 incident after he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.