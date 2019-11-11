After a roller coaster of weekend temperature changes, Temple is now cold, really cold.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Temple is expected to dip down past freezing late Monday night and get even colder Tuesday night.
Temperatures at the Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport were expected to drop to 24 degrees. Tuesday night, it could be colder — 22 degrees.
National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said the temperatures, while up and down, are expected for this time of the year. The weather service was warning residents to start their cold weather preparations early.
“It is just the normal precautions for any type of freeze,” Sellers said. “Protect your pipes, take your pets inside, and make sure you are using heat and keeping yourself warm. And the big thing is, make sure your sprinklers are shut off, because we don’t think about that since it was 70 degrees yesterday.”
The Salvation Army of Bell County’s cold weather shelter at the McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple, will be open for those needing shelter during extreme cold.
Lt. Chantel Millin, commanding officer at the Salvation Army in Temple, said the organization opens the shelter when temperatures drop to 35 degrees when wet and 32 when dry. For those in the community in need of a warm place to sleep, Millin said the Temple location will fly a white flag if the shelter is open.
“We open up our shelters so that way those who are out in the elements and need to come in for safety can come in for the night,” Millin said. “Blankets are one of our biggest needs, alongside pillows, just because we have additional people on site several nights throughout the season.”