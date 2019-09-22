CYCLONE — Live music, games and plenty of shade added up to a good time Sunday during the 74th annual Cyclone Picnic at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Held every fourth Sunday in September, the picnic also adds up to quite a bit of money. Carla Kacir, a parishioner since 1987, said it raised $51,000 last year. The parish hall kitchen usually serves about 3,500 sausage and fried chicken meals, at $10 a plate, she said.
“All the bingo and auction prizes are donated by parishioners,” she said. And parishioners donate money to help pay for the meal and the items in the Country Store, she said. The Country Store had groceries and hardware for sale.
The live auction began about 2 p.m. and would last until about 6 p.m., she said. People start leaving around 7 p.m., she said, and Monday will be a cleanup day.
“I think everybody has a good time,” she said. “There are people that live in Temple who used to live out here, or their parents did. They like to come back and visit.”
Her parents, Eugene and Betty Engbrock, both 87, were at the picnic, she said. All eight of her siblings grew up in Temple.
She married Kyle Kacir, whose parents had a farm south of Rogers on the Little River, she said. His dad passed away, and the couple moved onto the farm and built a house.
“We came to church here because there was no Catholic church in Rogers,” she said. “My grandmother went here.”
The Kacirs have two sons, Justin, who lives in Georgetown, and Kevin, who lives in Montgomery. They each have three children and usually come to the picnic, she said. Justin and his family were at Mount Rushmore this weekend, and Kevin and his family had soccer games to go to.
Steve Bruggman of Cyclone said he and his wife, Cathy, have helped to coordinate the live auction for about 10 years. Their two daughters were also helping with the auction. Abigail is a junior at Texas A&M University and Shelby is a senior at Rogers High School.
“My family has been in the church since it was put here,” he said, going back to his great-grandparents. “We’ve all grown up in Cyclone.”
The auction docket had everything from pop guns to antique sewing machines, he said, about 220 items in all. It should raise about $20,000, he said.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Jerry Haisler’s group, The Melody Five, performed live music under the pavilion. The band has been together since 1966, playing “polka and old classic country stuff,” he said. They perform for lodges, weddings and festivals, he said, and don’t travel very far.
“This has kind of been a family band,” he said. “We have people who have been following us for 30 to 50 years.”
His late father, Bob Haisler, played the accordion in the band until he was 92 years old, he said.
Jerry Haisler played the saxophone and guitar and sang for the picnic crowd. The other band members were Joe Morris, drums and vocals; Bob Haisler, a nephew, base; Billy Pitts, guitar and vocals; and Charles Mikeska, accordion, steel guitar and vocals.