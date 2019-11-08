BELTON — After his guilty plea was accepted in October, a date of Nov. 8 was set to sentence a former Little River-Academy volunteer firefighter who pleaded guilty to debit/credit card abuse.
Testimony was heard Friday morning during the sentencing hearing for William Borders, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said. The hearing will conclude Nov. 15 in Bell County’s 426th District Court with Judge Fancy Jezek presiding.
Borders could be sentenced to between 180 days and two years in state jail.
He admitted he used the Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department’s debit card without permission and took money from the account. ATM videos confirmed that. He said he began using the card earlier in 2018.
Borders admitted using the debit card without permission, and video obtained showed he made some of the ATM withdrawals. Withdrawals ranged from $1,000 to $4,000 monthly.
Both Borders and his father, former fire chief David Borders, resigned from the fire department after allegations were made.
The investigation showed that more than $30,000 was taken between 2016 and 2018, the affidavit said.