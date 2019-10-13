Oh yuck! The crickets are back again. Jumping, flying, crawling, dying in corners of your house and office.
They love light and moisture as they look for love in all the wrong places. It’s little consolation, but they will only live 50 or 60 days, but — oh, brother — are they a nuisance while they linger here.
Be grateful this isn’t 1875.
In the mid-1870s, horrifying, awesome locusts — similar to the cricket and grasshopper hordes of other seasons — covered Central Texas in whirring black clouds. Out from mountain valleys of the Rockies they swarmed day and night, chewing up everything in sight.
Women reported that the pests literally ate the sheets hanging on the laundry line. Farmers complained that they devoured chickens — bones and feathers. Churchgoers compared the infestation to Moses’ retribution against Egypt’s pharaoh, although these 19th century locusts were different than those described in the Bible.
In 1875, the species formed the largest recorded locust swarm in the history of humankind — 1,800 miles long and 110 miles wide, stretching from Texas to Minnesota. Crops lay devastated; families starved. Then, as quickly as they appeared, the locusts became extinct, never to be seen again.
A retired professor and biology department chairman at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Dr. Stanley Casto, has studied the curious phenomenon. The story is a cautionary tale for modern researchers who are studying a potentially similar 21st century infestation of a close cousin to the 19th century pest.
The locusts devastated the frontier just as settlers were moving in.
“It’s amazing how people would describe the area. Entire fields would be gone. In the fall, adult locusts were migrating and eating whole fields of crops. Young wingless locusts were just as bad. They would crawl along in the countryside and just eat everything in their path,” Casto told the Telegram in a 2009 interview.
The villain was the tiny Rocky Mountain grasshopper, Melanoplus spretus.
Nesting mostly in the Rocky Mountains, grasshopper populations fluctuated, finally expanding their range well into the country’s heartland, the Great Plains including Texas. The final swarms peaked from 1873-1877 at the same time that masses of European migrants were settling the country’s “breadbasket” and establishing farms. Therein lay the great clue to why M. spretus disappeared so completely, never to be seen again.
The difference between a locust and grasshopper is a matter of movement and definition. It’s a matter of different lifestyle, different name, same critter. Locusts are “specialized” grasshoppers. When they are sedentary, a non-threatening state sometimes lasting for several years, they are called grasshoppers.
“They are called locusts when they become active and migratory. Then, they take wing, literally in the billions,” Casto said.
That’s when the ravenous swarms began.
The pests usually arrived from the north to Texas in October and early November. Over the next several weeks, females would lay millions of eggs. Then, from January through March, the wingless juveniles feasted, destroying all vegetation in their paths.
By later April and early May, the juveniles matured into winged demonic eating machines. The Rocky Mountain locust was no stranger to Texas. Accounts as early as 1845 told of infestations that came and went. Minor infestations occurred until 1854-57, when they laid waste to vegetable and wheat crops. Farmers discovered that birds were effective deterrents.
Casto admitted he was fascinated with how people accepted the plague as part of their course in life and survived, despite the hardships.
“People had the attitude that this was just part of life of living in the country and being a farmer. They combated the enemy and moved on. They didn’t expect the government to step in and make things right. It was a great testimony to their determination,” he added.
By fall 1866 and early 1867, locusts reappeared in Bell, Coryell and Burnet counties before a severe freeze reduced their numbers.
The worst infestation began in fall 1874. The Belton Independent newspaper reported dark clouds hovering overhead as M. spretus headed to nearby farmlands. Ellis County reported “not a spear of grass or anything green was to be seen (within) a radius of 20 miles.”
As bad as the invasions were, Texas fared better than Midwestern states. People literally starved to death because the locusts ate their food supply.
Farmers attempted many “cures” for the blight: spraying kerosene in the fields, then setting fire to them; crushing the fields with heavy rollers in attempts to destroy the eggs; applying lime and the insecticide Paris green. A viticulture commission recommended a mixture of arsenic and cobalt with moistened bran, according to the Galveston Daily News.
The last major incursion of the Rocky Mountain locust was between fall 1876 and spring 1877, with the final visit to Texas in 1880. Within 25 years of its terrible destruction, the Rocky Mountain locust was extinct. By 1902, entomologists collected the last of M. spretus specimens.
Ironically, despite the preponderance of the locusts, few specimens were collected before they disappeared. Only nine Texas samples were preserved.
Why did they die? As immigrants settled and cultivated the U.S. frontier, they transformed the land, thus disrupting the locusts’ breeding grounds. Their chickens and pasture fowl feasted well on grasshoppers, their cattle disturbed their egg-laying grounds, and their plows dug up and destroyed egg pods.
The Rocky Mountain grasshoppers are history, but another pest, the so-called Mormon cricket, looms as a bigger problem in North Texas and through the Southwest rangelands.
Since Mormon crickets can crawl more than a mile a day in their swarming phase, they have the potential to move from North Texas southward, where they could devour vast amounts of productive Blackland farms. Scientists are studying biological and chemical agents that may help slow their trek.
In the meantime, endure the noxious critters. It will soon be over until next mating season.