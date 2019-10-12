The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas, the designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program for Bell County, will be available to meet with Medicare beneficiaries concerning health and prescription drug plan options for 2020.
Trained and certified benefits counselors will be available on a walk-in basis only from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29; and 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 in Conference Room D9, Central Texas Council of Governments building, 2180 N. Main St., Belton.
Benefits counselors will assist Medicare beneficiaries with review of their current health and prescription drug plans and compare those benefits to health and prescription drug plans offered in 2020. Individuals make the decision whether or not they want to enroll in a different plan or roll over into the plan they are currently on.
Medicare beneficiaries will be screened for Extra Help, also known as Low Income Subsidy. Individuals who meet the income and resource limits may be eligible for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs.
For assistance, individuals must bring the following information: Medicare card, list of medications and dosage, preferred pharmacy and household income.
Each year, there are new health and prescription drug plan options. All Medicare beneficiaries should review any notices from their current health and prescription drug plan about changes for next year. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is the one time of year when all individuals with Medicare can make changes to their health and prescription drug plans for next year.
If individuals make a change during Medicare Open Enrollment, the new coverage begins Jan. 1. If individuals stay with their current coverage, any changes to coverage, benefits or costs for the New Year will begin Jan. 1.
Additional sessions are offered at the Central Texas Council of Governments. They will be held 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26; 1-4.p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2-6.
There may be a wait time for individuals who attend any of the sessions listed. The length of wait will depend on the complexity of the case ahead of them.
For additional resources to help with Medicare Enrollment, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), or visit www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to use the Medicare Plan Finder Medicare & You 2020 Handbook to see listing of plans in your area.