Bartlett Independent School District coach David Rice died over Thanksgiving break, the district said in a statement.
The high school and junior high coach and social studies teacher was 64 years old.
“This is unexpected and hard news to hear,” the district announced in a Facebook post. “All of us want you to know that we are here to support you in any way that we can. You might feel confused, shocked, sad or angry upon hearing about this loss.”
The Rice family extended a funeral invitation to anyone interested in attending the funeral, which will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ramsey Funeral Home on 5600 Williams Drive in Georgetown.
“Bartlett ISD will provide transportation that will depart at 8:30 a.m. that Saturday morning,” the district said. “Students wishing to ride the bus will need to sign up and fill out a parent permission slip.”
The district noted staff understands that Rice’s death may have an immediate impact on their students’ ability to concentrate on school work, so they have made mental health professionals available for counseling. Anyone requiring further counseling should let their teacher know, and counselors from Intervention Services will follow up as needed.
“It is possible that you may have thoughts and feelings come up later about Coach Rice’s death,” the district post said. “He was an important member of our school family and any reaction that comes up for you is OK. This is a perfectly good reason to get in touch with one of them to seek support.”
Bartlett ISD encourages anyone with questions to contact the front office at 254-527-3515.