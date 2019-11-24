Thanksgiving 1919 was a joyous time. Soldiers were returning from the Great War. Things were getting back to normal. Texas legislators had given women the right to vote in local and state elections the year before, and the 19th Amendment allowing women the vote seemed assured. Despite women’s advancements on the political front, the kitchen was clearly the “realm of the little woman.”
Amid the celebrations and just in time for Thanksgiving and the upcoming Christmas holidays in 1919, the Bell County Commissioners decided to wear their Grinch suits early. The commissioners voted to abolish the girls’ Tomato Clubs throughout the county. Commissioners said financial problems were forcing the closures.
The news was disheartening right at holiday time. The Tomato Clubs were symbolic of the elevation of what was considered at the time “women’s work.” The real truth was that the Tomato Clubs promoted women’s health, education and happiness — radical ideas rising eagerly in post-war Texas. The introduction of science and technology in the early 20th century was a far-reaching idea. These Tomato Clubs — and their adult counterparts, Home Demonstration Clubs — introduced modern technology into ancient domestic skills.
Around the turn of the century, the science of agriculture was advancing rapidly, according to Jay White of Texas A&M University. By the first two decades of the 20th century, knowledge of fertilization and crop rotation were becoming more widely known.
“Unfortunately, American farmers were not embracing these new technologies. People in the newly formed (U.S. Department of Agriculture) knew that if American agriculture was going to thrive in the new century, then they would have to find a way to get them to adopt and embrace the science and practices that were emerging. When their efforts to ‘convert’ existing farmers failed, a brilliant idea was hatched. Start agriculturally related clubs for farm children and teach them the farming methods of the future,” White said. This educational effort also included food preparation, preservation and nutrition.
Edna Westbrook Trigg (1868–1946) of Cameron is the “mother” of Texas home demonstration work. A school teacher, she accepted a job in 1911 with the USDA to work with what was then called “the girls’ Tomato Clubs.”
Tomato Clubs (and Corn Clubs for boys) were a way to introduce the latest advancements in the science of agriculture into rural homes generally unwilling to accept “new” agricultural technology of sanitation and nutrition.
Curiously, Bell County commissioners made no mention of eliminating the Corn Club, only the girls’ club.
The USDA’s work focused on teaching homemaking and social skills to rural girls. The program was modeled on federally initiated agricultural demonstrations that had been helping farmers since 1903.
The home demonstration clubs were born to teach young girls about nutrition and cooking. The other assumption is that girls were more likely to teach their mothers what they learned in Tomato Club sessions. After all, girls could grow up to become homemakers and mothers on their own. Thus, this knowledge could be passed on to future generations.
Clubs spread like butter on a hot griddle. The Milam girls’ first crop of ruby beauties was grown in 1912, with jars and sauces bubbling up soon after.
Trigg encouraged club members to establish college funds and compete for scholarships, while she herself learned more about canning methods through trial and error.
Lack of county funding for her salary forced her to discontinue the work with young people in 1915, but she continued to work for the rural community. Thanks to these homely tomatoes, girls could aspire to and save for higher education and better lives.
Trigg organized community councils for farm women and responded to invitations to conduct canning demonstrations; she conducted statewide canning clinics. Though she was largely self-taught, she gradually became so absorbed in the work that it supplanted her long-standing career as a school teacher.
In 1914, the agricultural and home economics demonstration efforts were formalized with congressional passage of bills providing legal and financial support for demonstration work.
Trigg’s initial work in Milam County was followed by the appointment of other female county agents to work with farm girls, often through organized clubs, in such projects as vegetable gardens, poultry and livestock raising, meat canning and bread making.
By 1914, a state superintendent for girls clubs had been appointed, and home demonstration work was expanded to include assistance in clothing, home improvement and management, and family living. Bell County’s first director for its Tomato Clubs in 1914 was Kate Henley Dougherty (1890-1976), a Henderson County native, who followed Trigg’s model.
Bell County appointed a new agent each year.
By 1917, rural women had joined girls in all phases of home demonstration work in Texas. Because food production and preservation were the initial focus, the program was utilized in the food-conservation programs of World War I.
By 1919, Bell County had 36 clubs with nearly 500 members. Nearly 3,000 contacted the home demonstration offices for instructions and help with various domestic questions. The humble world of “women’s work” generated much interest — more than 8,000 letters, more than 17,000 bulletins distributed, 523 meetings attracting more than 7,000 women and girls.
Home demonstration agents visited more than 1,600 homes throughout the county. But the real success was measured on dinner plates. During one year, Bell County’s Demonstration and Tomato Club members produced 16,265 jars of garden harvests; 210 cans of meats — chicken, pork and beef. The girls’ club raised more than 61,000 pounds of vegetables alone, not counting what their mothers were growing.
Perhaps the Bell County commissioners’ decision to end Tomato Clubs was based on their attitude that kitchen duties of women and girls were insignificant; perhaps they figured women could just learn “by doing.” Whatever the reason, the commissioners eventually relented, and the worthy work of women and girls continued.
Good thing, too, because Thanksgiving repast depends on these essential skills even this week.