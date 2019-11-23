BELTON — An ordinance regulating mobile home parks has not been enforced since it was established in 1982, according to city officials.
That’s changing.
“We recently received a phone call from a citizen concerned about an abutting property that is a mobile home and some of the code violations they observed,” City Clerk Amy Casey said. “Staff got together and determined that we needed to enforce the already existing ordinance.”
The ordinance requires mobile home park operators to seek a license every year. It set the licensing fee at $10 every year plus $1 for every lot in the mobile home park.
The city has not issued any licenses recently, a staff report said.
“As part of that annual licensing, we require our building official to inspect the properties — and $10 is not going to pay that fee,” Casey said.
The City Council recently set the mobile home park license fee at $100 plus $10 for each home up to a maximum of $300. The vote was unanimous.
The new fee will go into effect Dec. 31, 2020.
“We’ve recently sent a letter to the mobile home parks in Belton, notifying them of the requirements for this licensing,” Casey said. “We’re going to waive the first year’s fee. We’re just trying to get them to comply with the code and knowing they will have inspections each year.”
Nine letters were sent, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
The ordinance requires several aspects of the mobile home park to be inspected, including street conditions; parking; lighting; fire safety; density; skirting on the houses; setbacks; and health and sanitation.
Councilman John Holmes asked when the inspections would begin. They already have begun, Casey told him.
Mayor Marion Grayson expressed concern about the lack of a non-compliance fee for not following the ordinance. That has not been addressed, Casey said. It may not be needed, though.
“We can certainly use the ability to cite them in municipal court for non-compliance with any city ordinance as we do with code violations,” Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said. “We’ve got some fairly significant code violations that we’ve been working on for a long period of time with some of these parks. This is another way to make those conditions safer for those residents who live in those mobile home parks.”
Councilman David K. Leigh questioned what would happen if a mobile home park did not come up to standards after being cited.
“If it doesn’t meet and all that stuff, do you condemn the park?” Leigh asked.
City Manager Sam Listi said the ordinance sets standards and they must be met. But the city is working with mobile home owners to meet the ordinance.
“We’re trying to bring them up to standard,” he said. “We obviously recognize that hasn’t been done ever so we need to establish a benchmark and start here.”