WACO — The 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment from Fort Hood will perform next week at the Annual Farm Festival and Carnival for veterans.
The performance will kick off the festival hosted by the Temple-based Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
The event will start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive in Waco. The event will be at the Inner Circle and Stracke Auditorium, Building 6, at the medical center.
At 11 a.m., a ribbon cutting will officially open the carnival in Stracke Auditorium and recognize the organizations that help sponsor the event. Veterans’ organizations and volunteers will set up and man various carnival games for patients to play. Agriculture students from Robinson, Crawford and China Springs will bring their animals, including pigs, horses, chickens, lambs, rabbits, heifers, steers and others, to interact with the patients.